Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 800
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 (Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 395K vs 326K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|117432
|-
|GPU
|99983
|-
|Memory
|67607
|-
|UX
|112523
|-
|Total score
|395648
|326435
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +36%
694
511
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +7%
2010
1874
|Image compression
|-
|118.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|19.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|39 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|31.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|21.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.69 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|679.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Score
|1200
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 800
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1500 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6375
|MT6873
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
