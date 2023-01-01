Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 800 VS Snapdragon 695 Dimensity 800 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 (Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 695 +21% 395648 Dimensity 800 326435 CPU 117432 - GPU 99983 - Memory 67607 - UX 112523 - Total score 395648 326435 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 695 +36% 694 Dimensity 800 511 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 695 +7% 2010 Dimensity 800 1874 Image compression - 118.3 Mpixels/s Face detection - 19.5 images/s Speech recognition - 39 words/s Machine learning - 31.9 images/s Camera shooting - 21.3 images/s HTML 5 - 2.69 Mnodes/s SQLite - 679.9 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 695 1200 Dimensity 800 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Score 1200 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 66 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Low] - Fortnite 24 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 19 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 800

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)

6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55) 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP 4 W 8 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency 950 MHz 650 MHz Execution units 2 4 Shading units 128 64 FLOPS 486 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X51 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1500 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced October 2021 December 2019 Class Mid range Mid range Model number SM6375 MT6873 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site