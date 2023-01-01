Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 820 VS Snapdragon 695 Dimensity 820 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Higher GPU frequency (~29%)

Higher GPU frequency (~29%) Announced 1-year and 6-months later

Announced 1-year and 6-months later Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz) Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 451K vs 398K

Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 451K vs 398K Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 695 398954 Dimensity 820 +13% 451520 CPU 123304 122740 GPU 99867 140736 Memory 62022 70356 UX 112392 115848 Total score 398954 451520 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 695 +34% 702 Dimensity 820 524 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 695 2021 Dimensity 820 +19% 2411 Image compression - 142.3 Mpixels/s Face detection - 22.4 images/s Speech recognition - 41.2 words/s Machine learning - 31.3 images/s Camera shooting - 21.3 images/s HTML 5 - 2.94 Mnodes/s SQLite - 759 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 695 1201 Dimensity 820 +96% 2354 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 7 FPS 14 FPS Score 1201 2354

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 820

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)

6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55) 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC5 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency 840 MHz 650 MHz Execution units - 5 Shading units 128 80 FLOPS 536 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X51 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 900 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced October 2021 May 2020 Class Mid range Mid range Model number SM6375 MT6875 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site