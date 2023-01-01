Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 820

Snapdragon 695
VS
Dimensity 820
Snapdragon 695
Dimensity 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 451K vs 398K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Dimensity 820

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695
398954
Dimensity 820 +13%
451520
CPU 123304 122740
GPU 99867 140736
Memory 62022 70356
UX 112392 115848
Total score 398954 451520
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
2021
Dimensity 820 +19%
2411
Image compression - 142.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 22.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 41.2 words/s
Machine learning - 31.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 21.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.94 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 759 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695
1201
Dimensity 820 +96%
2354
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 14 FPS
Score 1201 2354

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 41 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 35 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 840 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units - 5
Shading units 128 80
FLOPS 536 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 900 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6375 MT6875
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
8 (18.6%)
35 (81.4%)
Total votes: 43

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 820 and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
