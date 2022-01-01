Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 9000

Snapdragon 695
VS
Dimensity 9000
Snapdragon 695
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Supports 253% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 997K vs 398K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695
398585
Dimensity 9000 +150%
997666
CPU 119437 257778
GPU 99927 400071
Memory 68799 156049
UX 111775 188263
Total score 398585 997666
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
2002
Dimensity 9000 +112%
4252

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695
1204
Dimensity 9000 +568%
8040
Stability 99% 85%
Graphics test 7 FPS 48 FPS
Score 1204 8040

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G710
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 840 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units - 10
Shading units 128 512
FLOPS 536 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 November 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6375 MT6983
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 765G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 732G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 750G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and MediaTek Dimensity 810
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and MediaTek Dimensity 800U
6. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
7. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
8. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Apple A15 Bionic
9. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish