We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 403K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695
403502
Dimensity 9200 +217%
1277452
CPU 119437 273413
GPU 99927 550767
Memory 68799 246809
UX 111775 195113
Total score 403502 1277452
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695
2034
Dimensity 9200 +145%
4989

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Score 1203 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 9200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units - 11
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 536 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 8533 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 November 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6375 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

