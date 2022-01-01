Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 9200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 403K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|119437
|273413
|GPU
|99927
|550767
|Memory
|68799
|246809
|UX
|111775
|195113
|Total score
|403502
|1277452
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
702
Dimensity 9200 +86%
1306
Multi-Core Score
2034
Dimensity 9200 +145%
4989
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Score
|1203
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 9200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|17 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|11
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|536 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|8533 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|November 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6375
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
