Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Helio G85

Snapdragon 695
VS
Helio G85
Snapdragon 695
Helio G85

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 9 score – 405K vs 230K
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Helio G85

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695 +76%
405043
Helio G85
230011
CPU 124230 72027
GPU 102102 38422
Memory 69180 55478
UX 109747 64300
Total score 405043 230011
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +88%
668
Helio G85
356
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +49%
1877
Helio G85
1263
Image compression - 80.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.2 words/s
Machine learning - 18.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.29 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.55 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 407.8 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Score - 707

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 21 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 1000 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 54 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 April 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6375 MT6769Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs MediaTek Dimensity 800U
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs MediaTek Helio G95
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs MediaTek Dimensity 810
6. MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
8. MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
9. MediaTek Helio G85 vs MediaTek Dimensity 700
10. MediaTek Helio G85 vs MediaTek Helio G80
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish