Snapdragon 695 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Performs 8.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 403K vs 232K
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|127121
|56707
|GPU
|99172
|54234
|Memory
|63008
|42227
|UX
|112511
|77806
|Total score
|403219
|232312
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +90%
699
367
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +60%
2033
1270
|Image compression
|-
|84.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|10.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|25.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|19.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.74 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.43 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|422.95 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|4 FPS
|Score
|1206
|715
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|536 Gigaflops
|62 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6375
|MT6769H
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
