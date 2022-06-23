Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 6-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 9 score – 403K vs 209K
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695 +92%
403219
Snapdragon 660
209524
CPU 127121 72014
GPU 99172 35497
Memory 63008 41094
UX 112511 59683
Total score 403219 209524
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 88.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.1 words/s
Machine learning - 18.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 487.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 96%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Score 1206 374

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 512
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 840 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units - 1
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 536 Gigaflops 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 May 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6375 SM6115
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Comments

Aparos 23 June 2022 09:50
Not 4K in 2022, are they serious? Chip shortage there is, I understand it but this is unprecedented. Wow. No reason to buy a new low-end smartphone in 2022.
