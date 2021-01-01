Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 665 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 695
VS
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 695
Snapdragon 665

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 394K vs 194K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Snapdragon 665

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695 +103%
394205
Snapdragon 665
194201
CPU - 66445
GPU - 34275
Memory - 38991
UX - 55823
Total score 394205 194201
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 87.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 21.45 words/s
Machine learning - 16.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 10.9 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.8 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 468 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 1 FPS
Score - 217

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 29 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 53 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 665

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 600 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2021 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6375 SM6125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

