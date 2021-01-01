Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 394K vs 194K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|66445
|GPU
|-
|34275
|Memory
|-
|38991
|UX
|-
|55823
|Total score
|394205
|194201
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +74%
544
312
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +26%
1694
1349
|Image compression
|-
|87.65 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|21.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|16.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|10.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.8 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|468 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|1 FPS
|Score
|-
|217
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|53 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|57 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 665
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6375
|SM6125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
