Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs A15 Bionic

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
VS
A15 Bionic
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 8-months later
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • 34% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 216602
GPU - 336667
Memory - 112950
UX - 131916
Total score - 802461
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Score - 9558

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 3223 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 662 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency - 1200 MHz
Execution units - 5
Shading units - 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7450-AB APL1W07

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Promotion
