Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
98
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 8-months later
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- 34% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|216602
|GPU
|-
|336667
|Memory
|-
|112950
|UX
|-
|131916
|Total score
|-
|802461
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +145%
1753
Multi-Core Score
2393
A15 Bionic +99%
4753
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|81%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Score
|-
|9558
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 662
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|-
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7450-AB
|APL1W07
