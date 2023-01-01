Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 525K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 177123 142334
GPU 162367 140609
Memory 101455 108237
UX 120496 139021
Total score 557030 525002
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 13 FPS
Score 3092 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 644 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
Execution units - 4
Shading units 384 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7450-AB MT6877V/TTZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

