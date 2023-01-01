Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 525K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|177123
|142334
|GPU
|162367
|140609
|Memory
|101455
|108237
|UX
|120496
|139021
|Total score
|557030
|525002
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
836
810
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +35%
3086
2278
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|13 FPS
|Score
|3092
|2287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 644
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|384
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7450-AB
|MT6877V/TTZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
