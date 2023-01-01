Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 6020 VS Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Dimensity 6020 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm) Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 350K

Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 350K Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)

Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s) 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Announced 10-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +59% 557030 Dimensity 6020 350135 CPU 177123 - GPU 162367 - Memory 101455 - UX 120496 - Total score 557030 350135 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 3092 Dimensity 6020 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 18 FPS - Score 3092 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 6020

CPU Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710

3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A L2 cache 3 MB - Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 644 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency - 950 MHz Execution units - 2 Shading units 384 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X62 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 - 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.3 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 March 2023 Class Mid range Low end Model number SM7450-AB - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site