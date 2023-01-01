Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 6020
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 350K
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
- Announced 10-months later
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|177123
|-
|GPU
|162367
|-
|Memory
|101455
|-
|UX
|120496
|-
|Total score
|557030
|350135
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +39%
836
600
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +78%
3086
1733
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|-
|Score
|3092
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 6020
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 644
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|384
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7450-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1