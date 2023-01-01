Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 6020 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 350K
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • Announced 10-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 6020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +59%
557030
Dimensity 6020
350135
CPU 177123 -
GPU 162367 -
Memory 101455 -
UX 120496 -
Total score 557030 350135
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 18 FPS -
Score 3092 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 6020

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 644 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units 384 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 March 2023
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7450-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site

