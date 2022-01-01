Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 800U – what's better?

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 800U
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Dimensity 800U

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 662 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 800U

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 112387
GPU - 104574
Memory - 67612
UX - 108441
Total score - 396739
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 104.15 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 33.55 words/s
Machine learning - 28.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.08 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 542.3 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 9 FPS
Score - 1601

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 47 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 35 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 662 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units - 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution - 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 August 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7450-AB MT6853T
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

