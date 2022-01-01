Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9000

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 9000
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 662 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 6-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 257633
GPU - 392328
Memory - 188783
UX - 183037
Total score - 1031532
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 662 Mali-G710
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 10
Shading units - 512
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 60 Gbit/s
Max size - 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution - 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 November 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7450-AB MT6983
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, or ask any questions
