Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 662 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Announced 6-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|257633
|GPU
|-
|392328
|Memory
|-
|188783
|UX
|-
|183037
|Total score
|-
|1031532
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +79%
1281
Multi-Core Score
2393
Dimensity 9000 +81%
4324
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3.5 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 662
|Mali-G710
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|10
|Shading units
|-
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|-
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|November 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7450-AB
|MT6983
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
