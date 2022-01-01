Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 662 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|97880
|GPU
|-
|94911
|Memory
|-
|57098
|UX
|-
|90558
|Total score
|-
|341442
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +38%
716
519
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +48%
2393
1615
|Image compression
|-
|98 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.93 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|500.3 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|91%
|Graphics test
|-
|8 FPS
|Score
|-
|1478
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|57 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Helio G95
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 662
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|195.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|-
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|-
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7450-AB
|MT6785V/CD
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1