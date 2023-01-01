Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 375K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 177123 114577
GPU 162367 91664
Memory 101455 64821
UX 120496 106590
Total score 557030 375715
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 18 FPS 6 FPS
Score 3092 1039

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 644 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 October 2022
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7450-AB SM4375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site

