Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 22 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 566K vs 499K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|177123
|-
|GPU
|162367
|-
|Memory
|101455
|-
|UX
|120496
|-
|Total score
|566308
|499030
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +11%
844
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +39%
3101
2231
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|-
|Score
|3098
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 644
|Adreno
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1014 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|22 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7450-AB
|SM6450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site
Cast your vote
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6