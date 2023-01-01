Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
VS
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 22 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 566K vs 499K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 177123 -
GPU 162367 -
Memory 101455 -
UX 120496 -
Total score 566308 499030
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 18 FPS -
Score 3098 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 644 Adreno
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 1014 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 22 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 2900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 September 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7450-AB SM6450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
4. MediaTek Dimensity 920 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
10. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Compare other chipsets (150+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский