Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 695
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 397K
- Announced 7-months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|177123
|123304
|GPU
|162367
|99867
|Memory
|101455
|62022
|UX
|120496
|112392
|Total score
|557030
|397203
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +21%
836
692
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +55%
3086
1997
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|3092
|1201
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|66 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|19 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 695
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 644
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|840 MHz
|Shading units
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|536 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7450-AB
|SM6375
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
