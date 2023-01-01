Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 695 VS Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Snapdragon 695 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)

Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s) Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 397K

Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 397K Announced 7-months later

Announced 7-months later 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +40% 557030 Snapdragon 695 397203 CPU 177123 123304 GPU 162367 99867 Memory 101455 62022 UX 120496 112392 Total score 557030 397203 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +157% 3092 Snapdragon 695 1201 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 18 FPS 7 FPS Score 3092 1201

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 66 FPS

[Low] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[Low] Fortnite - 24 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 19 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 42 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 695

CPU Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710

3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)

6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55) Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A L2 cache 3 MB - Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 644 Adreno 619 Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600 GPU frequency - 840 MHz Shading units 384 128 FLOPS - 536 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686 Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X62 Snapdragon X51 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 October 2021 Class Mid range Mid range Model number SM7450-AB SM6375 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site