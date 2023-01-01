Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Dimensity 8020
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8020 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8020
- Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 25.6 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|246704
|-
|GPU
|352464
|-
|Memory
|176323
|-
|UX
|171430
|-
|Total score
|951773
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1424
828
Multi-Core Score
4183
2515
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|45 FPS
|-
|Score
|7553
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Dimensity 8020
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2910 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 725
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|580 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|FLOPS
|1781 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 570
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|April 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7475-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2