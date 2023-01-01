Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Dimensity 8020 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8020 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8020
  • Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 25.6 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
vs
Dimensity 8020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 246704 -
GPU 352464 -
Memory 176323 -
UX 171430 -
Total score 951773 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 45 FPS -
Score 7553 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Dimensity 8020

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2910 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 725 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency 580 MHz -
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
FLOPS 1781 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 570
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023 April 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7475-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8020 official site

