We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 221K

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710
394
A10 Fusion +98%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +3%
1452
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710
221157
A10 Fusion +13%
250869

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 750 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM710 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site -

