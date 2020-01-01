Snapdragon 710 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 221K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
394
A10 Fusion +98%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +3%
1452
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157
A10 Fusion +13%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM710
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|-
