We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Performs 18% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 221K
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710
394
A11 Bionic +138%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710
1452
A11 Bionic +62%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710
221157
A11 Bionic +43%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM710 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 710 or ask any questions
