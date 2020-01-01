Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 221K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710
394
A12 Bionic +188%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710
1452
A12 Bionic +103%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710
221157
A12 Bionic +84%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM710 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 710 or ask any questions
