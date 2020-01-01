Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Apple A9

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 170K
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710
394
Apple A9 +38%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +44%
1452
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710 +30%
221157
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2200 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 750 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 192
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM710 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Snapdragon 710 or ask any questions
