Snapdragon 710 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Performs 9.4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +103%
394
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +62%
1452
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|-
