Snapdragon 710 vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Performs 71% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 159K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +20%
394
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +21%
1452
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710 +39%
221157
159540
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|July 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
Cast your vote
62 (81.6%)
14 (18.4%)
Total votes: 76