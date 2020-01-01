Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Kirin 710

Snapdragon 710
Snapdragon 710
VS
Kirin 710
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Performs 71% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 159K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +20%
394
Kirin 710
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +21%
1452
Kirin 710
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710 +39%
221157
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM710 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
62 (81.6%)
14 (18.4%)
Total votes: 76

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Snapdragon 710 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish