Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Kirin 810

Snapdragon 710
Snapdragon 710
VS
Kirin 810
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 221K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Performs 43% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710
394
Kirin 810 +55%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710
1452
Kirin 810 +39%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710
221157
Kirin 810 +46%
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 750 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM710 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (13.2%)
33 (86.8%)
Total votes: 38

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Snapdragon 710 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish