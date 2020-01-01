Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Kirin 820

Snapdragon 710
Snapdragon 710
VS
Kirin 820
Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 70% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 221K
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710
394
Kirin 820 +65%
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710
1452
Kirin 820 +76%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710
221157
Kirin 820 +71%
378589

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2018 March 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM710 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Snapdragon 710 or ask any questions
