Snapdragon 710 vs Kirin 980

VS
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 80% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 221K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710
394
Kirin 980 +77%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710
1452
Kirin 980 +71%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710
221157
Kirin 980 +82%
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 720 MHz
Cores - 10
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced May 2018 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM710 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 710 or ask any questions
