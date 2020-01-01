Snapdragon 710 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 221K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
394
Kirin 990 (4G) +91%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1452
Kirin 990 (4G) +112%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157
Kirin 990 (4G) +96%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM710
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
