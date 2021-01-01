Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Dimensity 1000

Snapdragon 710
VS
Dimensity 1000
Snapdragon 710
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 249K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 710
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 710
249254
Dimensity 1000 +79%
445954
CPU 73452 141266
GPU 60823 146104
Memory 50312 84463
UX 63220 69537
Total score 249254 445954
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 91.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.95 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.95 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 12.75 images/s -
HTML 5 1.71 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 467.95 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 6 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 800 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM710 MT6889
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 710
2. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 710
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 710
5. MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 and Snapdragon 710, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish