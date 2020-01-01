Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 219K
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 710
219955
Dimensity 700 +30%
286122
CPU 70627 -
GPU 54697 -
Memory 46031 -
UX 41592 -
Total score 219955 286122

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 710
1458
Dimensity 700 +18%
1727
Image compression 91.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.95 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.95 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 12.75 images/s -
HTML 5 1.71 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 467.95 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 750 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2018 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM710 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Snapdragon 710, or ask any questions
