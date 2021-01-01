Snapdragon 710 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 710
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 249K
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|73452
|113696
|GPU
|60823
|85477
|Memory
|50312
|76385
|UX
|63220
|105966
|Total score
|249797
|387476
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
394
Dimensity 810 +59%
626
Multi-Core Score
1468
Dimensity 810 +32%
1932
|Image compression
|91.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.95 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25.95 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|22.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|12.75 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.71 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|467.95 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|35 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|384 KB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|12 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|208 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 192MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|MT6833V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1