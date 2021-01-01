Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 710
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 249K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 710
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 710
249797
Dimensity 810 +55%
387476
CPU 73452 113696
GPU 60823 85477
Memory 50312 76385
UX 63220 105966
Total score 249797 387476
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 710
1468
Dimensity 810 +32%
1932
Image compression 91.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.95 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.95 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 12.75 images/s -
HTML 5 1.71 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 467.95 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 384 KB 1 MB
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 12 billion
TDP 6 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 192MP, 1x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2018 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM710 MT6833V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

