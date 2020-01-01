Snapdragon 710 vs Dimensity 820
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 406K vs 221K
- Announced 2 years later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
394
Dimensity 820 +67%
657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1452
Dimensity 820 +84%
2678
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157
Dimensity 820 +84%
406574
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|5
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|70 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|MT6875
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
