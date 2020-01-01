Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Dimensity 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Dimensity 820

Snapdragon 710
Snapdragon 710
VS
Dimensity 820
Dimensity 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 406K vs 221K
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710
1452
Dimensity 820 +84%
2678
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710
221157
Dimensity 820 +84%
406574

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Dimensity 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 750 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 5
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 70 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2018 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM710 MT6875
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 820 and Snapdragon 710 or ask any questions
