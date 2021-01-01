Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 480K vs 217K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 3-years later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 710
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 710
217716
Dimensity 900 +121%
480083
CPU 70627 -
GPU 54697 -
Memory 46031 -
UX 41592 -
Total score 217716 480083
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 710
1447
Dimensity 900 +47%
2123
Image compression 91.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.95 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.95 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 12.75 images/s -
HTML 5 1.71 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 467.95 Krows/s -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD -

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2018 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM710 MT6877
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 900 and Snapdragon 710, or ask any questions
