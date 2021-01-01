Snapdragon 710 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 480K vs 217K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 3-years later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|70627
|-
|GPU
|54697
|-
|Memory
|46031
|-
|UX
|41592
|-
|Total score
|217716
|480083
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
383
Dimensity 900 +89%
725
Multi-Core Score
1447
Dimensity 900 +47%
2123
|Image compression
|91.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.95 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25.95 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|22.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|12.75 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.71 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|467.95 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|35 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|MT6877
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1