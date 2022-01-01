Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 710
  • Performs 78% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 474K vs 261K
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 710
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 710
261607
Dimensity 920 +81%
474030
CPU 73981 116402
GPU 64644 136048
Memory 48733 95945
UX 74495 126331
Total score 261607 474030
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 710
1440
Dimensity 920 +78%
2566
Image compression 91.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.95 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.95 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 12.75 images/s -
HTML 5 1.71 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 467.95 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 710
549
Dimensity 920 +319%
2301
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 3 FPS 13 FPS
Score 549 2301

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 384 KB -
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 12 billion
TDP 6 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 650 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 684 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 192MP, 1x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2018 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM710 MT6877T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

