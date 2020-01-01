Snapdragon 710 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 81K
- Has 4 cores more
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.9 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +142%
394
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +167%
1452
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710 +173%
221157
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM710
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or MediaTek Helio A22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or MediaTek Helio A22
- MediaTek Helio P22 or MediaTek Helio A22
- MediaTek MT6739 or MediaTek Helio A22