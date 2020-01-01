Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 201K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +11%
394
Helio G80
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +11%
1452
Helio G80
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710 +10%
221157
Helio G80
201858

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 950 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM710 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
158 (63.7%)
90 (36.3%)
Total votes: 248

