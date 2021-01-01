Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 710
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 710
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 249K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 710
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 710
249254
Helio G96 +39%
346649
CPU 73452 92742
GPU 60823 95976
Memory 50312 57726
UX 63220 98195
Total score 249254 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 710
391
Helio G96 +30%
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 710
1474
Helio G96 +12%
1657
Image compression 91.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.95 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.95 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 12.75 images/s -
HTML 5 1.71 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 467.95 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM710 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

