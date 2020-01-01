Snapdragon 710 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Performs 11.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +130%
394
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +66%
1452
873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|MT6757
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
