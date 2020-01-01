Snapdragon 710 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 96K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Announced 7 months later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +132%
394
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +49%
1452
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710 +130%
221157
96147
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM710
|MT6765
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
Cast your vote
18 (75%)
6 (25%)
Total votes: 24
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and MediaTek Helio P35
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Helio P35