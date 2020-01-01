Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Helio X30 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Performs 87% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
  • Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (27.81 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +35%
394
Helio X30
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +6%
1452
Helio X30
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710
221157
Helio X30
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Helio X30

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
Cores 8 10
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 PowerVR GT7400 Plus
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 750 MHz 800 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 205 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 27.81 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 10
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2018 February 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM710 MT6799
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site MediaTek Helio X30 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio X30 and Snapdragon 710 or ask any questions
