Snapdragon 710 vs Helio X30
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 87% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
- Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (27.81 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 2 cores more
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +35%
394
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +6%
1452
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|205 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|27.81 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 10
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|February 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM710
|MT6799
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|MediaTek Helio X30 official site
Cast your vote
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or MediaTek Helio X30
- MediaTek Helio P70 or Helio X30
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or MediaTek Helio X30