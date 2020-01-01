Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 425

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Performs 16x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 179% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 4 months later
  • 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Adreno 308
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 300
GPU frequency 750 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 24
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE X6
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2018 February 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM710 MSM8917
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 710 or ask any questions
