Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +213%
394
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +148%
1452
585
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM710
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- MediaTek Helio A22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435