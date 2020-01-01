Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 435 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 435

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Announced 2 years and 4 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
  • 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 750 MHz 450 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE X9
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2018 February 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM710 MSM8940
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 435 and Snapdragon 710 or ask any questions
