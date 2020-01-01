Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +124%
394
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +47%
1452
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Mediatek Helio P60
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660