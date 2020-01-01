Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 652
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Announced 3 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 99K
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +53%
394
258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +47%
1452
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710 +122%
221157
99413
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|February 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|MSM8976
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or Snapdragon 652
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 652
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 652