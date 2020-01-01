Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 652 – what's better?

Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 652

Snapdragon 710
Snapdragon 710
VS
Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Announced 3 years and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 99K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710 +122%
221157
Snapdragon 652
99413

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 652

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Adreno 510
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 750 MHz 600 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 384 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 LTE X8
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2018 February 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM710 MSM8976
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 710 or ask any questions
