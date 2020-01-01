Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Performs 77% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 157K
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +16%
394
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +10%
1452
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710 +40%
221157
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
