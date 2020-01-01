Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 146K
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Announced 11 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +25%
394
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 710 +6%
1452
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 710 +51%
221157
146210
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|SM6125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
