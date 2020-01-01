Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 221K
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
394
Snapdragon 690 +59%
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1452
Snapdragon 690 +25%
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157
Snapdragon 690 +46%
323200
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15 LTE
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM710
|SM6350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
