Snapdragon 712 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 712
- Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 225K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
409
A10 Fusion +91%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 712 +8%
1533
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
225395
A10 Fusion +11%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM712
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|-
Cast your vote
13 (46.4%)
15 (53.6%)
Total votes: 28
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Apple A13 Bionic vs A10 Fusion
- Apple A12X Bionic vs A10 Fusion
- Apple A11 Bionic vs A10 Fusion