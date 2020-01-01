Snapdragon 712 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
53
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 225K
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 5% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
409
A11 Bionic +130%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1533
A11 Bionic +53%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
225395
A11 Bionic +41%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 616
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|550 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|310 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM712
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
|-
