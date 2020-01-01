Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 712 vs Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 78% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 225K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 712
409
Kirin 810 +49%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 712
1533
Kirin 810 +32%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712
225395
Kirin 810 +43%
322421

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 550 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM712 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site -

